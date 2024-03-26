Intriguing stat: Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat eludes local candidates; Kathua and Jammu dominate victory streak

Jammu: An intriguing statistic has emerged from the electoral battleground of Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency in the Jammu region: No candidate hailing from either Udhampur or Doda has ever emerged victorious in the parliament seat.

The winner has been either from Kathua or Jammu district. The constituency comprises Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and Ramban districts and Jammu is not even part of the constituency.

As the election season approaches once again, the constituency is abuzz with political rallies and fervent debates. Among the contenders are seasoned politicians, young aspirants, and the occasional wildcard candidate, each vying to make history in the land where tradition stood firm.