Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Unhappy Himachal apple growers may upset BJP apple cart as SKM extends support to Congress

Roshan Lal Thakur, an apple grower from Khaknal village near Manali, said, "Indian markets are flooded with tons of imported apples from Turkey, Iran, Italy, Chile and South Africa and the local growers, dependent on high cost manual labour, are facing tough challenges in competing with foreign players, using mechanized farming."

Import duty on apple is the only way out to safeguard the interests of the growers and the government should ban apple import during the July-February season so that the domestic growers can sell their produce at remunerative price, said Sujaat Chauhan, an orchardist from Sandhu in Shimla district, who also wants increase in subsidy on fertilizers.