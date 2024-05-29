Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates | Central ministers 'shedding crocodile tears' saying Odisha is mineral-rich state: VK Pandian
The accusations are flying fast and furious as the poll campaigning by political parties heats up as the June 1 polling date approaches. BJD leader VK Pandian has accused the central leaders and CMs who are coming to Odisha of not having done anything for Odisha and crying 'crocodile tears'.
Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi over 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Parmatma' remark on PM, UP deputy CM Maurya claimed he has 'Modi phobia.'
Keep track of the barbs, fusillade and fire of Phase 7, here on DH.
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 04:21 IST
'You (Rahul Gandhi) are dreaming to become the Prime Minister but you don’t have the courage. Even your mother doesn’t have that much courage.' says MP CM Mohan Yadav to PTI
'They (Centre) are taking about Rs 60,000 crores from Odisha and repaying only Rs 4,000-5,000 crores and are shedding crocodile tears saying that Odisha is a mineral-rich state': BJD leader VK Pandian
Published 29 May 2024, 04:10 IST