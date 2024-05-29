Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates | Central ministers 'shedding crocodile tears' saying Odisha is mineral-rich state: VK Pandian

The accusations are flying fast and furious as the poll campaigning by political parties heats up as the June 1 polling date approaches. BJD leader VK Pandian has accused the central leaders and CMs who are coming to Odisha of not having done anything for Odisha and crying 'crocodile tears'. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi over 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Parmatma' remark on PM, UP deputy CM Maurya claimed he has 'Modi phobia.' Keep track of the barbs, fusillade and fire of Phase 7, here on DH.