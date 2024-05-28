Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: I have become 'gaali-proof' after being abused for 24 years, says PM Modi

Ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a huge public meeting at Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh today at 1.45 pm and at Gangapur at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will address three rallies in Odisha while J P Nadda will head to Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Mandi. PM Modi will tour two states — Jharkhand and West Bengal. Track the latest updates on the Lok Sabha elections with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 04:19 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 04:19 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
04:1228 May 2024

I have become 'gaali-proof' after being abused for 24 years, says PM Modi in an interview

04:1228 May 2024

Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid on PM's 'not biological' statement

03:1728 May 2024

Rahul Gandhi will address a huge public meeting at Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh today at 1.45 pm and at Gangapur at 4 pm

04:1228 May 2024

TMC fighting for survival in Bengal, BJP getting maximum success in the state, claims PM Modi

In an interview to ANI, PM Modi further said "TMC party is fighting for survival in the Bengal elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal."

PM Modi.

PM Modi.

Credit: PTI

04:1228 May 2024

I have become 'gaali-proof' after being abused for 24 years, says PM Modi in an interview

In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi said that he has been abused constantly for 24 years and is 'gaali-proof'.

"As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me 'maut ka saudaagar' & 'gandi naali ka keeda'?", the PM said.

Who called me 'maut ka saudaagar' & 'gandi naali ka keeda'?
PM Modi
04:1228 May 2024

Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid on PM's 'not biological' statement

On PM Modi's statement that he is not 'biologically born' but has been sent by God, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that such things are said in theatre and fiction.

"... This (BJP) government has been in power for 10 years. If this government had done the work that they praise from time to time, then those works would have been so many that they would not have found time for anything else... Till now, elections were held in the country through a democratic method... now it is a big irony for us that someone is coming in front of us and saying that 'I am not a human being, I am not biological at all', then what will we say in such a situation?... These things are said in theatre and fiction. Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this? ...", he said.

03:1728 May 2024

PM Modi to conduct three public meetings, roadshows and pay floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose in whirlwind campaign trail across Jharkhand and West Bengal

03:1728 May 2024

Amit Shah will address 3 rallies in Odisha; J P Nadda heads to Shimla and Mandi

Published 28 May 2024, 03:25 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalNCPJ P NaddaMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaLok Sabha electionsNDALok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us