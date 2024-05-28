Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: I have become 'gaali-proof' after being abused for 24 years, says PM Modi
Ahead of the seventh phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a huge public meeting at Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh today at 1.45 pm and at Gangapur at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will address three rallies in Odisha while J P Nadda will head to Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Mandi. PM Modi will tour two states — Jharkhand and West Bengal. Track the latest updates on the Lok Sabha elections with DH.
I have become 'gaali-proof' after being abused for 24 years, says PM Modi in an interview
04:1228 May 2024
Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid on PM's 'not biological' statement
03:1728 May 2024
Rahul Gandhi will address a huge public meeting at Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh today at 1.45 pm and at Gangapur at 4 pm
04:1228 May 2024
TMC fighting for survival in Bengal, BJP getting maximum success in the state, claims PM Modi
In an interview to ANI, PM Modi further said "TMC party is fighting for survival in the Bengal elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal."
PM Modi.
Credit: PTI
04:1228 May 2024
I have become 'gaali-proof' after being abused for 24 years, says PM Modi in an interview
In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi said that he has been abused constantly for 24 years and is 'gaali-proof'.
"As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me 'maut ka saudaagar' & 'gandi naali ka keeda'?", the PM said.
Who called me 'maut ka saudaagar' & 'gandi naali ka keeda'?
PM Modi
04:1228 May 2024
Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid on PM's 'not biological' statement
On PM Modi's statement that he is not 'biologically born' but has been sent by God, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that such things are said in theatre and fiction.
"... This (BJP) government has been in power for 10 years. If this government had done the work that they praise from time to time, then those works would have been so many that they would not have found time for anything else... Till now, elections were held in the country through a democratic method... now it is a big irony for us that someone is coming in front of us and saying that 'I am not a human being, I am not biological at all', then what will we say in such a situation?... These things are said in theatre and fiction. Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this? ...", he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid says, "... This (BJP) government has been in power for 10 years. If this government had done the work that they praise from time to time, then those works would have been so many that they would not have found time for anything… pic.twitter.com/kM5HE9zi3D