Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | VBA, AIMIM fail to repeat 2019 election results

Mumbai: The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) failed to repeat the 2019 magic in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

In 2019, in the Lok Sabha polls, the VBA had garnered 6.98 per cent vote share while it managed 5.57 percentage in the Vidhan Sabha polls.

For the Lok Sabha polls, VBA had a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which broke ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

In Lok Sabha polls, it made its presence felt in 2019 when it damaged the prospects of the Congress-NCP Democratic Front in around 10 seats and one for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

This time around, Ambedkar was alone with two formation of three parties against him - the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maha Yuti (NDA) comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.