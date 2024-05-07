Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Vote to save Constitution, protect democracy: Cong chief Kharge to people

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Vote to save Constitution, vote to protect democracy! 11 crore people in 93 constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness our great nation veer towards dictatorship." "I sincerely urge you to choose democracy, so that our institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power," the Congress chief added.