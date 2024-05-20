Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Voting begins in fifth phase as Mumbai, Gandhi family boroughs head to polls

Mumbai: India began voting in the fifth phase of its mammoth Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with seats in the financial capital Mumbai and the opposition's Gandhi family bastions set to be sealed in the last few legs of the seven-phase vote.

The world's largest election began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1, with votes set to be counted on June 4.

Monday's phase has the least number of seats being contested, with 8.95 crore voters set to choose representatives for 49 seats.