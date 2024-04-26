JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting for Tripura East constituency begins

The constituency has 38,245 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 4,678 service voters, and 8,942 voters above 85 years old.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 03:03 IST

Agartala: Voting for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency began at 7 am on Friday, a poll official said.

Nearly 14 lakh voters, including 6.94 lakh women and 13 transgenders, will decide the fate of nine candidates, additional chief electoral officer S. Bandopadhyay said.



The key contest will be between BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman and I.N.D.I.A. bloc nominee Rajendra Reang, a former CPI(M) MLA.

The constituency has 1,664 polling stations in 30 assembly segments.

Basic facilities such as drinking water, power supply, ramp for the specially abled voters and toilets are available in all the polling centres, he said.


