Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Wayanad and Raebareli will be happy with my decision, assures Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma whether to remain the MP of Kerala's Wayanad or represent Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.
Rahul added that what he could commit now is that both Wayanad and Raebareli will be happy with his decision.
Rahul was addressing the maiden reception accorded to him at Wayanad constituency after winning the Lok Sabha election for the second consecutive time.
"Now there is a dilemma in front of me. Whether I should remain as Wayanad MP or Raebareli MP. Unfortunately, like prime minister Narendra Modi I am not guided by god. I am guided by the poor people of this country. So it is easy for me to take decision by talking to the people. What I will commit now is that both Raebareli and Wayanad will be happy with my decision," said Rahul.
Rahul also ridiculed that Modi was being guided by a 'paramatma' that takes all decisions in favour of Adani and Ambani.
Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Rahul said that this election was a fight to protect the Constitution.
"Before the election the BJP was stating that they would alter the Constitution and dictate terms to the people on the traditions and history they should follow, the language they speak and the food they eat. But after the election Modi could be seen praying with the Constitution," Rahul said, noting that the people of India had shown that they would not be dictated terms.
Rahul, who is on a one-day tour to Wayanad, was accorded a massive reception. A roadshow at Edavanna in Malappuram, which is part of Wayanad constituency, witnessed huge participation. In the afternoon he will attend a public meeting at Kalpetta town in Wayanad.
Rahul had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes and Raebareli with a margin of 3.9 lakh votes.
There is a strong demand among the voters of Wayanad that in case Rahul quits Wayand, his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should contest from there. Priyanka had also campaigned for Rahul in Wayanad.
