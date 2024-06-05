Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We are with NDA,' says Chandrababu Naidu as he leaves for Delhi

Naidu and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan will be attending the NDA meeting scheduled for the evening in Delhi. Both leaders will also hold talks with the BJP's top brass over government formation at both the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh. They will also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for Naidu's swearing-in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 9.

"I have seen several elections. It was my 10th election yesterday. Being at the helm of affairs, I conducted reviews of these elections. I have never witnessed an election like this in history. People came to vote for TDP from the United States by spending their own money. People who are working as daily labourers in other states came all the way to Andhra and voted. I'm unable to understand how to describe and appreciate their commitment," he added.

Naidu also appreciated Pawan Kalyan for taking the initiative to form an alliance and avoid splitting the anti-incumbency vote, saying that this election will go down in history for the TDP and the state of Andhra Pradesh.