Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We are with NDA,' says Chandrababu Naidu as he leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday affirmed that his party is "firmly" with the NDA.
Talking to reporters before leaving for Delhi, at his residence in Undavalli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, he thanked the BJP's central leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and everyone in the BJP for working with the TDP and Jana Sena in "true spirit" to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.
"I’ve seen so many political changes in this country. We are with NDA. I am going for the NDA meeting," Naidu told mediapersons.
Naidu and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan will be attending the NDA meeting scheduled for the evening in Delhi. Both leaders will also hold talks with the BJP's top brass over government formation at both the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh. They will also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for Naidu's swearing-in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 9.
"I have seen several elections. It was my 10th election yesterday. Being at the helm of affairs, I conducted reviews of these elections. I have never witnessed an election like this in history. People came to vote for TDP from the United States by spending their own money. People who are working as daily labourers in other states came all the way to Andhra and voted. I'm unable to understand how to describe and appreciate their commitment," he added.
Naidu also appreciated Pawan Kalyan for taking the initiative to form an alliance and avoid splitting the anti-incumbency vote, saying that this election will go down in history for the TDP and the state of Andhra Pradesh.
“It is a historical election. We have given the Super 6 and Prajagalam manifestos, and these went into the public very well. For the first time, Pawan Kalyan came forward not to split the anti-government vote and save the state and its future. I wholeheartedly appreciate him. Later, the BJP joined the alliance. Workers of all three parties worked together for the future of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP worked together without any differences, in true spirit," he said.
"The five-year-old rule of the YSRCP caused 30 years of damage to the state. All the systems were damaged, and the economy collapsed. Sand and mineral wealth have been looted. We have the collective responsibility of reinstating the systems in the state. We see this mandate as a responsibility to bring Andhra Pradesh back on the right track,” he added.
