Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal begins for polling for 8 seats, actor Dev, ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay in fray

A total of 1.45 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase across around 15,600 polling stations, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 03:14 IST
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 03:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: Voting began for the eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the sixth phase on Saturday morning amid tight security, an official said.

The polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur constituencies. It would continue till 6 pm, he said.

A total of 1.45 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase across around 15,600 polling stations, he added.

Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram have the highest number of 13 contestants each, followed by Purulia (12), and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk, the official said.

Seven candidates each are contesting in the Bishnupur and Ghatal seats, he said.

Among the notable candidates in fray in this phase are Bengali superstar Dev, who is seeking a third term as TMC MP from Ghatal, former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP candidate in Tamluk, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar in Bankura, and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, a BJP legislator, who is pitted against TMC MLA and actor June Malia in Medinipur.

A total of 919 companies of central forces have been deployed in this phase along with over 29,000 state police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2024, 03:14 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT