Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | West Bengal gave decisive mandate against BJP: TMC

On allegations that TMC leaders intimidated BJP and CPIM candidates, Panja said, "Let them file complaints with the EC and let the EC look into those." Basu added, "The EC should also examine the other side of the story. If there were any provocation from the other side." On the TMC's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Panja stated, "Our leader Abhishek Banerjee said after the sixth phase that we won more than 23 seats. We will not give any number after the seventh phase but we are confident. Wait for June 4."