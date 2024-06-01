Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | West Bengal gave decisive mandate against BJP: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday exuded confidence about performing well in the Lok Sabha elections, and claimed that the people of West Bengal have decisively given their mandate against the BJP.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata, senior TMC leader Shashi Panja claimed polling has been largely peaceful in the state, barring a few stray incidents.
She claimed that the Election Commission conducted the polls over seven phases with a huge deployment of central forces in accordance with the BJP's 'wishes'.
"Still, the BJP’s complaints against central forces and against the EC prove that the script did not go as planned. Polling has been largely peaceful, barring a few stray incidents. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP's false narratives," she claimed.
Panja, the state woman and child development minister, claimed that fomenting unrest in Sandeshkhali based on falsehoods about sexual abuse of women and religious polarisation were the basis on which BJP fought the elections in West Bengal, but were "snubbed by the people".
Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu claimed that BJP candidates faced 'protests' at different polling booths as people were agitated with them over the Centre withholding West Bengal's dues for social welfare schemes.
"The memory of how our senior leaders were manhandled by police during a peaceful protest in Delhi is still fresh. Obviously, the common people showed their indignation at the sight of BJP candidates," he said.
Panja claimed that BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra faced "spontaneous protests" when she visited polling booths in Sandeshkhali as women there were upset over the way her party "maligned them".
On allegations that TMC leaders intimidated BJP and CPIM candidates, Panja said, "Let them file complaints with the EC and let the EC look into those." Basu added, "The EC should also examine the other side of the story. If there were any provocation from the other side." On the TMC's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Panja stated, "Our leader Abhishek Banerjee said after the sixth phase that we won more than 23 seats. We will not give any number after the seventh phase but we are confident. Wait for June 4."
On Governor CV Ananda Bose seeking a report from the state government about the investigations into various scams, she said, "Let us see if he continues after June 4."
