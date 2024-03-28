Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What documents are needed to get a voter ID?

Preparations are under way for Lok Sabha polls slated to be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Indians above 18 years of age can vote, but need to register first.
An applicant is required to fill the Form 6 to apply for a Voter ID card. The form is available on the National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP) or at the Booth Level Officer nearest to you. Once the form is filled, it has to be submitted to an Electoral Registration Officer.
The contents of the form are then verified, and if successful, the applicant's name is included in the voter's list, making them eligible to exercise their franchise.
What documents are needed to get a voter ID?
Aadhaar card, a document for proof of birth, graduation certificate, proof of ordinary residence and two passport-size photographs are the documents required during the registration process.
A birth certificate, class 10 mark sheet, PAN card, passport, driving licence or Aadhaar letter given by the UIDAI can be used as proof of date of birth.
In case there's no age proof available, the parents of the first-time applicant have to fill out a form of oath or affirmation.
As proof of ordinary residence, any of the following documents can be used – bank passbook, ration card, passport, driving licence, rent agreement, Income Tax assessment order, water or electricity or telephone or gas bill either in the name of the applicant or of their closest relatives like parents or any post delivered through India Post in the applicant’s name at the specified address.
(With DH inputs)
(Published 28 March 2024, 14:12 IST)