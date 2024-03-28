Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What documents are needed to get a voter ID?

Preparations are under way for Lok Sabha polls slated to be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Indians above 18 years of age can vote, but need to register first.

An applicant is required to fill the Form 6 to apply for a Voter ID card. The form is available on the National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP) or at the Booth Level Officer nearest to you. Once the form is filled, it has to be submitted to an Electoral Registration Officer.

The contents of the form are then verified, and if successful, the applicant's name is included in the voter's list, making them eligible to exercise their franchise.