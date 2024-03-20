Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is an EVM and how it works

It is a device used to electronically record and count votes cast in elections.

An EVM consists of two units – a control unit and a balloting unit. The balloting unit has a five-meter cable, which is used to join the control unit with the it. The control unit remains with the Presiding Officer or a Polling Officer and the balloting unit is placed inside the voting compartment. The control unit can store the result in its memory for 10 years and more.

The Polling Officer in charge of the control unit presses the ‘ballot’ button provided on the unit for releasing the ballot for the voter. It enables the voter to cast his vote by pressing the candidate button (blue button) on the balloting unit against the candidate and party symbol of their choice.