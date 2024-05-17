Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did EC reject Shyam Rangeela's nomination form?

What does the rule says?

As per election rules, candidate must make and subscribe an oath or affirmation in the prescribed form before some person authorized on that behalf by the Election Commission.

According to the EC handbook for elections 2023, The oath or affirmation should be made and subscribed before the date fixed by the Election Commission for scrutiny of nomination papers at that election.

“The oath or solemn affirmation can be made and subscribed by a candidate only after his nomination paper has been delivered and cannot be so made and subscribed on the date scrutiny. Returning Officer should, therefore, advise the candidate to make the oath affirmation immediately after presenting their nomination papers and in any case not later than the day previous to the date of the scrutiny. As such an oath taken at any time on the day previous to the date notified for scrutiny of nomination paper should be treated within time,” the handbook says.

Regarding the manner of making the oath, the handbook says that the oath or affirmation has first to be made and then signed by the candidate before the authorised person.

“It should be borne in mind that mere signing on the paper on which the form of oath is written is not sufficient. The candidate must make the oath before the authorised person. The latter should ask the candidate to read aloud the oath and then to sign and give the date on the paper on which it is written. If the candidate is illiterate or unable to read the form the authorised person should read out the oath and ask the candidate to repeat the same and thereafter take his thumb impression on the form. In all cases, the authorised person should endorse on the form that the oath of affirmation has been made and subscribed by the candidate on that day and hour,” the handbook says.

Varanasi will vote on June 1, in the seventh and last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.