Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Why is PM not releasing Rs 18K cr for Karnataka farmers?' Congress questions PM before rallies in state

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to his social media account to ask questions to the PM.
The questions he asked are:
1. Why is the PM not releasing Rs. 18,000 crores for Karnataka’s drought hit farmers?
2. Why is the PM not paying MGNREGS workers their wages?
3. Why has the Modi Sarkar been so unfair to Karnataka in sharing revenues?
Adding #ChuppiTodoPradhanMantriji on the post, he also mentioned 'Jumla details'.
Ramesh went on to list the details of the issues he wants PM Modi to answer.
More to follow...
(Published 20 April 2024, 09:33 IST)