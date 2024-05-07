Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will scrap Agniveer scheme 'brought by Modi, not Army' if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Gumla (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Tuesday that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army.

He also promised to amend the GST and bring out a separate Sarna religious code for tribals.

"I.N.D.I.A. bloc will scrap the Agniveer scheme, a scheme brought by Modi and not by the Army. We do not want to differentiate between martyrs. Anyone sacrificing for the nation should be attributed martyr status, should be given pension," he said at an election rally in Jharkhand's Gumla.