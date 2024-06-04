Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Will they, won't they': Congress fields queries on possible govt formation

Kharge termed the election outcome a mandate against Modi and a "political and moral defeat" of the BJP. "This is the public's result and the public's and democracy's victory. We had been saying that this battle is between the public and Modi. We humbly accept the people's mandate," Kharge said.

Insisting that the voters did not give a complete majority to any single party, particularly the BJP that sought votes on the basis of "one person, one face", he said, "this is their (BJP's) political and moral defeat."

“Our bank accounts were seized and a campaign was launched against our leaders. Yet, the Congress carried out a positive election campaign raising issues such as inflation, unemployment, farmers’ and workers’ distress, misuse of Constitutional institutions,” Kharge said.

Rahul said India's poorest and backward stood up to save the Constitution.

"It was on my mind that the people of this country would rally together to save the Constitution. The first and biggest step towards saving the Constitution has been taken," he said.

“The main thing this election has said, the country has said, is that we don't want Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to be running this country,” he said.