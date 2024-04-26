Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With eye on 'Yadav' votes, BJP to deploy MP CM Mohan Yadav to dent SP bastions in Central Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Realising that the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastions in central Uttar Pradesh are the biggest obstacle in its mission to sweep the state in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP plans to all guns blazing in these constituencies.

The saffron camp has deployed its star campaigners to hold public meetings in order to woo the electorally influential 'Yadav' community.

The saffron party has also been attacking the SP, whose core vote bank of 'Yadav's claim to be the descendents of Lord Krishna, for having an electoral alliance with the Congress, which did not "believe" in the "existence" of Rama and Krishna.

Etawah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj are some of the Lok Sabha seats which are considered to be the bastions given the sizable strength of the 'Yadav' community there. In the 2019 LS polls, which the SP and BSP had contested in alliance, the BJP had won Etawah, Firozabad and Kannauj seats but had lost in Mainpuri. BJP nominees' victory margin at Firozabad was 28 thousand and at Kannauj it was only 13 thousand.