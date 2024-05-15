Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With no Rahul in Amethi, will it be advantage Smriti again?

Sharma however, has a big advantage. He knows the constituency like the back of his hand as he has been looking after the two Congress bastions of Amethi and Raebareli for the past 30 years, representing former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. "Kishori Lal Sharma is familiar with every nook and corner of Amethi.....every party worker knows him.....he is aware of the problems the constituency faces,'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said while addressing the Congress workers after Sharma filed his nomination papers.

But even the die-hard Congress supporters admit that Sharma is no replacement for Rahul. "Sharma is no match for Rahul…..he doesn’t have the same appeal," said Rakesh Singh, an old party loyalist and resident of Amethi town.

Smriti Irani has been on the offensive ever since Congress decided to field Sharma. "It shows that Rahul Gandhi has already conceded defeat. He knew that he would lose again and therefore abandoned Amethi and shifted to Raebareli,’’ Irani has been reiterating to the electorate here.