Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | With two rounds to go, NDA & Opposition both claim '300 paar' as polling nears end

“After the fifth phase of polls, the NDA has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls,” Shah claimed. Incidentally, he has not specified the numbers for his party but sought to give one for the alliance.

In his digital address, Kejriwal said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc is cruising to a victory over the BJP-led NDA and is forming a government after June 4 with over 300 seats. The half-way mark in Lok Sabha is 272.

“The phase 5 of Lok Sabha election is over and it is getting clear that the BJP is losing. Surveys are saying that,” he added.

In recent times, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the BJP will be reduced below 200 seats while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP will be reduced to 180. He later claimed it will be difficult for the BJP to even cross 150.