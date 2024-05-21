Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | With two rounds to go, NDA & Opposition both claim '300 paar' as polling nears end

New Delhi: As polling for the Lok Sabha elections are heading to an end in ten days, top leaders are now raising their decibel levels on the seats their parties would be winning with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claiming that NDA has already bagged 310 seats while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said I.N.D.I.A. bloc is heading to form the government with over 300 seats.
Shah made the claim at a rally in Odisha’s Sambalpur while Kejriwal made his projections during a digital address.
“After the fifth phase of polls, the NDA has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls,” Shah claimed. Incidentally, he has not specified the numbers for his party but sought to give one for the alliance.
In his digital address, Kejriwal said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc is cruising to a victory over the BJP-led NDA and is forming a government after June 4 with over 300 seats. The half-way mark in Lok Sabha is 272.
“The phase 5 of Lok Sabha election is over and it is getting clear that the BJP is losing. Surveys are saying that,” he added.
In recent times, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the BJP will be reduced below 200 seats while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP will be reduced to 180. He later claimed it will be difficult for the BJP to even cross 150.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh also claimed the BJP will not win more than 140 seats.
After phase 5 polling, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed that the trends that have been emerging since Phase 1 have only gained strength and “it is clear that for the BJP, it is South mein Saaf (cleaned up in South), North, West, and East mein Half (half in North, West and East.
“It appears that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total. The departure of Modi is now all but sealed," he said.
With five phases of the elections now concluded, voting for 428 seats is over. With just 15 days to go for the outgoing PM’s final departure, here’s the round-up of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 20, 2024
1. The trends that have been emerging since Phase 1 have only…
"Backbreaking price rise, record-high unemployment, and the BJP’s threats to change the Constitution and end reservations, have all made it very clear in the Indian voters’ mind - Modi must go," he posted on ‘X’.