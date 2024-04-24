Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Women can no longer afford gold: Tejashwi slams Modi over 'mangalsutra' remark

"There are only two forces pitted against each other in these polls. On the one side is the NDA which poses a threat to the Constitution. On the other side is I.N.D.I.A. which wants to save the Constitution. If you are not with I.N.D.I.A. then you shall deemed to be with NDA," the RJD leader said, refraining from mentioning by name Pappu Yadav whom he has been accusing of being "B-team of BJP".