Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | X takes down Karnataka BJP's animated clip on Muslim quota after EC prod

New Delhi: Social media platform 'X' has taken down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP after an Election Commission direction.

The poll panel on Tuesday directed the microblogging site to "immediately" take down the video.

In a letter to the nodal officer of 'X', the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video.

EC officials on Wednesday said after the fresh directive to 'X', it has taken down the controversial video from its site.