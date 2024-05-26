Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Yamraaj' will be waiting for those who dare to harass women, businessmen in UP: Adityanath

Adityanath alleged the region came under the grip of the Naxals due to the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

"They (opposition) deprived you of development works and allowed gangsters to take control over mining and other resources here. Now, it is time for you to make them yearn for every single vote," he added.

Referring to the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, the chief minister said the place is now attracting global attention in a new way.

"After 500 years, Lord Ram has been enshrined in his temple in Ayodhya and the Vindhyavasini Dham corridor project is nearing completion. Now, no Shravan Kumar will have to carry elderly parents on his shoulders for 'darshan' as the ropeway is ready," he said.

Shravan Kumar, a character in the Ramayana, carried his blind and elderly parents on his shoulders and took them on pilgrimage.

At a poll rally in Varanasi for Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, who is contesting from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat, Adityanath said, "Upon examining the manifestoes of the Congress and SP, one might infer a pro-Pakistan stance."

"They propose extending reservation benefits meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes to Muslims. Nonetheless, Modi ji has emphatically stated that no force on Earth can undermine the existing structure of reservations," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress and the SP are 'incapable of ensuring security, fostering development and promoting the welfare of the underprivileged. With Modi at the helm, development, welfare, security, and preserving India's cultural heritage are assured."

The seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 1, covering the Lok Sabha seats of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).