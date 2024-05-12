Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Young turks to fight it out in once ‘boycott capital’ of Kashmir

Srinagar: Once called the ‘boycott capital’ of Kashmir, the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is expected to witness higher polling this time with Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, two young Turks of the National Conference (NC) and the PDP, respectively, pitted against each other.

Since the eruption of militancy in 1989, the voter turnout in the Srinagar seat has remained abysmal. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, less than 14 per cent of polling was recorded, while in 2014 it was 18 per cent. During the violence-marred 2017 by-election, an abysmal 7 per cent polling was recorded.

But given the prevailing political vacuum, it is expected to be on the higher side when Srinagar goes to the polls on May 13.

It is the first time since 1998 that no one from the Abdullah family is contesting polls from Srinagar. The NC has taken a strategic gamble by announcing the candidature of Mehdi, an influential Shia leader and a three-time member MLA who has been vocal against the BJP’s policies in J&K since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370.

Mehdi is respected even by his political and ideological opponents. Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, praised Mehdi in a recent interview, saying she enjoys “listening to his speeches”.