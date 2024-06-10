Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Youngest ministers in Modi government 3.0

Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday, June 9 for a record third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India.
The third term of the BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers, including the prime minister himself, besides five Ministers of State (with Independent Charge) and 36 ministers of state.
As we now have the list of ministers, let us take a look at the youngest ones in Modi government 3.0.
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, aged 36 is the youngest minister in Modi government. The TDP leader represents the Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh. An engineering graduate with an MBA degree, Ram Mohan Naidu is the MP of Srikakulam for the third consecutive time. The constituency was once represented by his father, Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, who died in an accident in 2012.
BJP leader Raksha Khadse is also aged 36, making her one of the youngest ministers in the government. Khadse represents Maharashtra's Raver Parliamentary Constituency.
BJP leader Annamalai from Tamil Nadu is next in the list who is 39 years old.
LJP(RV) leader Chirag Paswan from Bihar is aged 42 and represents Hajipur constituency. The only son of veteran socialist and Dalit leader late Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan proved his mettle by winning all the five Lok sabha seats his party LJP (R) contested in Bihar.
BJP's Shantanu Thakur is also aged 42. He represents Bangaon Parliamentary constituency of West Bengal.
Uttar Pradesh's Anupriya Patel is next in the list of youngest ministers, who is 43 years old.
Sukanta Majumdar, aged 44 is BJP leader from West Bengal's Balurghat.
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.
Credit: X/@RamMNK
BJP leader Raksha Khadse.
Credit: PTI Photo
K Annamalai.
Credit: Instagram/@annamalai_kuppusamy
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.
Credit: PTI Photo
Union Ministers of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Anupriya Singh Patel.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.
Credit: X/@DrSukantaBJP