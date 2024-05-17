Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha elections Phase 5

Phase 5 of the 7 phases of voting will be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies across six states and two union territories.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 15:25 IST
The world's most populous democracy continues exercising its right to elect its government as we head into the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Having started on April 19 and scheduled to run till June 1, Phase 5 of the 7 phases of voting will be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies across six states and two union territories. The results will be declared on June 4.

Here's all you need to know about phase 5:

Which are the states and UTs heading to polls?

A total of 6 states are participating in phase 5, which are Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Along with them, the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will also participate in phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Which are the constituencies heading to polls ? 

1. Bihar

Hajipur

Muzaffarpur

Madhubani

Sitamarhi

Saran

2. Jammu & Kashmir

Baramulla

3. Jharkhand

Chatra

Hazaribagh

Kodarma

4. Ladakh

Ladakh constituency

5. Maharashtra

Bhiwandi

Dhule

Dindori

Kalyan

Mumbai North

Mumbai North-East

Mumbai North-West

Mumbai North-Central

Mumbai South-Central

Mumbai South

Nashik

Palghar

Thane

6. Odisha

Aska

Bargarh

Bolangir

Kandhamal

Sundargarh

7. Uttar Pradesh

Amethi

Banda

Barabanki

Faizabad

Fatehpur

Gonda

Hamirpur

Jalaun

Jhansi

Kaiserganj

Kaushambi

Lucknow

Mohanlalganj

Raebareli

8. West Bengal

Arambagh

Bangaon

Barrackpur

Hooghly

Howrah

Srerampur

Uluberia

Who are the star candidates whose fate will be decided in the third phase?

1. Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Smriti Irani looks to hold on to the former Congress bastion against Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma

2. Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah is contesting against People's Democratic Party candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir and People's Conference's Sajjad Gani Lone.

3. Hajipur, Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party's national president Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, will contest against RJD's Chandra Ram.

4. Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh: Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son will contest for BJP in Kaiserganj in what has been seen as a controversial move. He will go against Samajwadi Party's veteran Bhagat Ram.

5. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader and Defence minister Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow.

6. Mumbai North, Maharashtra: Industry Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal faces the task of contesting against Congress' 'bhoomi putra' Bhushan Patil.

7. Mumbai North-Central, Maharashtra: In Mumbai's north-central constituency, BJP's Ujjwal Nikam is pitted against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

8. Mumbai South, Maharshtra: Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant, who won the last two elections from the seat, takes on Yamini Jadhav, who is part of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

9. Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: Taking over from his mother, Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Congress bastion, facing BJP leader and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

10. Saran, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who recorded resounding wins against Lalu Prasad's kin in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published 17 May 2024, 15:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

