Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha elections Phase 5

1. Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Smriti Irani looks to hold on to the former Congress bastion against Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma

2. Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah is contesting against People's Democratic Party candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir and People's Conference's Sajjad Gani Lone.

3. Hajipur, Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party's national president Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, will contest against RJD's Chandra Ram.

4. Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh: Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son will contest for BJP in Kaiserganj in what has been seen as a controversial move. He will go against Samajwadi Party's veteran Bhagat Ram.

5. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader and Defence minister Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow.

6. Mumbai North, Maharashtra: Industry Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal faces the task of contesting against Congress' 'bhoomi putra' Bhushan Patil.

7. Mumbai North-Central, Maharashtra: In Mumbai's north-central constituency, BJP's Ujjwal Nikam is pitted against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

8. Mumbai South, Maharshtra: Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant, who won the last two elections from the seat, takes on Yamini Jadhav, who is part of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

9. Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: Taking over from his mother, Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Congress bastion, facing BJP leader and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

10. Saran, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who recorded resounding wins against Lalu Prasad's kin in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.