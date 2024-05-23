Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha polls Phase 6

Phase 6 of the 7 phases of voting will be held on May 25 for 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 11:39 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 11:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The long dance of democracy resumes this Saturday, as Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 takes place on May 25.

Scheduled to be conducted over the course of two months, starting from April 19 to June 1, this will be the second last phase of polling, with results to be declared on June 4. Phase 6 will see 58 constituencies participate in voting.

Let's take a look at the everything we need to know about Phase 6.

Which are the states and UTs heading to polls?

A total of 6 states are going to polls in phase 6 -- Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Along with them, the union territories of Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir will also participate in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Which are the constituencies heading to polls ? 

1. Bihar

Gopalganj

Maharajganj

Paschim Champaran

Purvi Champaran

Sheohar

Siwan

Vaishali

Valmiki Nagar

2. Delhi

Chandni Chowk

East Delhi

New Delhi

North East Delhi

North West Delhi

West Delhi

South Delhi

3. Haryana

Ambala

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Faridabad

Gurgaon

Hisar

Karnal

Kurukshetra

Sirsa

Sonipat

Rohtak

4. Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri

5. Jharkhand

Dhanbad

Giridih

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

6. Odisha

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Dhenkanal

Keonjhar

Puri

Sambalpur

7. Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad

Ambedkar Nagar

Azamgarh

Basti

Bhadohi

Domariyaganj

Jaunpur

Lalganj

Machhlishahr

Phulpur

Pratapgarh

Sant Kabir Nagar

Shrawasti

Sultanpur

8. West Bengal

Bankura

Bishnupur

Ghatal

Jhargram

Kanthi

Medinipur

Purulia

Tamluk

Who are the star candidates whose fate will be decided in the fifth phase? 

1. Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir: The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and President of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti will contest for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against NC's Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi.

2. Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh: Bhojpuri actor, singer and producer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will contest on a BJP ticket, against SP's former MP, Dharmendra Yadav in UP's Azamgarh.

3. Gurgaon, Haryana: The Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation and BJP Leader Rao Inderjit Singh will take on actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar.

4. Karnal, Haryana: BJP has fielded former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal, against Congress' Satpal Brahmachari.

5. Kurukshetra, Haryana: AAP has fielded their own businessman-turned-politician in Sushil Gupta to battle it out against BJP's billionaire industrialist Naveen Jindal in Kurukshetra.

6. New Delhi: The New Delhi constituency will see 2 lawyers turned politicians duke it out for the Lok Sabha seat as BJP's Bansuri Swaraj goes up against AAP's Somnath Bharti

7. North East Delhi: Legendary Bhojpuri actor and singer-turned politician, Manoj Tiwari, is contesting for BJP against the young Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

8. Puri, Odisha: BJP's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, who recently got into hot water for saying "Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", faces the task of battling the retired Indian Police Service officer Arup Patnaik, who has been fielded by BJD.

9. Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Current MP and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is fighting to retain her constituency against SP's Rambhual Nishad.

10. Tamluk, West Bengal: BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, is constesting the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 11:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT