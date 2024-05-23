Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha polls Phase 6

The long dance of democracy resumes this Saturday, as Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 takes place on May 25.
Scheduled to be conducted over the course of two months, starting from April 19 to June 1, this will be the second last phase of polling, with results to be declared on June 4. Phase 6 will see 58 constituencies participate in voting.
Let's take a look at the everything we need to know about Phase 6.
A total of 6 states are going to polls in phase 6 -- Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Along with them, the union territories of Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir will also participate in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections.
1. Bihar
Gopalganj
Maharajganj
Paschim Champaran
Purvi Champaran
Sheohar
Siwan
Vaishali
Valmiki Nagar
2. Delhi
Chandni Chowk
East Delhi
New Delhi
North East Delhi
North West Delhi
West Delhi
South Delhi
3. Haryana
Ambala
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
Faridabad
Gurgaon
Hisar
Karnal
Kurukshetra
Sirsa
Sonipat
Rohtak
4. Jammu and Kashmir
Anantnag-Rajouri
5. Jharkhand
Dhanbad
Giridih
Jamshedpur
Ranchi
6. Odisha
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
Dhenkanal
Keonjhar
Puri
Sambalpur
7. Uttar Pradesh
Allahabad
Ambedkar Nagar
Azamgarh
Basti
Bhadohi
Domariyaganj
Jaunpur
Lalganj
Machhlishahr
Phulpur
Pratapgarh
Sant Kabir Nagar
Shrawasti
Sultanpur
8. West Bengal
Bankura
Bishnupur
Ghatal
Jhargram
Kanthi
Medinipur
Purulia
Tamluk
1. Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir: The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and President of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti will contest for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against NC's Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi.
2. Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh: Bhojpuri actor, singer and producer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will contest on a BJP ticket, against SP's former MP, Dharmendra Yadav in UP's Azamgarh.
3. Gurgaon, Haryana: The Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation and BJP Leader Rao Inderjit Singh will take on actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar.
4. Karnal, Haryana: BJP has fielded former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal, against Congress' Satpal Brahmachari.
5. Kurukshetra, Haryana: AAP has fielded their own businessman-turned-politician in Sushil Gupta to battle it out against BJP's billionaire industrialist Naveen Jindal in Kurukshetra.
6. New Delhi: The New Delhi constituency will see 2 lawyers turned politicians duke it out for the Lok Sabha seat as BJP's Bansuri Swaraj goes up against AAP's Somnath Bharti
7. North East Delhi: Legendary Bhojpuri actor and singer-turned politician, Manoj Tiwari, is contesting for BJP against the young Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
8. Puri, Odisha: BJP's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, who recently got into hot water for saying "Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", faces the task of battling the retired Indian Police Service officer Arup Patnaik, who has been fielded by BJD.
9. Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Current MP and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is fighting to retain her constituency against SP's Rambhual Nishad.
10. Tamluk, West Bengal: BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, is constesting the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.