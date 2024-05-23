Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Your complete guide to Lok Sabha polls Phase 6

1. Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir: The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and President of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti will contest for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against NC's Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi.

2. Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh: Bhojpuri actor, singer and producer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will contest on a BJP ticket, against SP's former MP, Dharmendra Yadav in UP's Azamgarh.

3. Gurgaon, Haryana: The Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation and BJP Leader Rao Inderjit Singh will take on actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar.

4. Karnal, Haryana: BJP has fielded former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal, against Congress' Satpal Brahmachari.

5. Kurukshetra, Haryana: AAP has fielded their own businessman-turned-politician in Sushil Gupta to battle it out against BJP's billionaire industrialist Naveen Jindal in Kurukshetra.

6. New Delhi: The New Delhi constituency will see 2 lawyers turned politicians duke it out for the Lok Sabha seat as BJP's Bansuri Swaraj goes up against AAP's Somnath Bharti

7. North East Delhi: Legendary Bhojpuri actor and singer-turned politician, Manoj Tiwari, is contesting for BJP against the young Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

8. Puri, Odisha: BJP's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, who recently got into hot water for saying "Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", faces the task of battling the retired Indian Police Service officer Arup Patnaik, who has been fielded by BJD.

9. Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Current MP and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is fighting to retain her constituency against SP's Rambhual Nishad.

10. Tamluk, West Bengal: BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, is constesting the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.