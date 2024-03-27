Lok Sabha elections | Constituencies with the biggest win margins in 2019

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, and will see the Narendra Modi-led BJP take on the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. for a third consecutive term in power.
The BJP, under Modi, first secured power in 2014, and consolidated their electoral gains in 2019, winning 37.36 per cent of the vote share, the highest secured by any party since the 1989 Lok Sabha polls.
Notably, BJP candidates also managed to win by massive margins in certain constituencies, humbling their political opponents in the process.
In light of the approaching Lok Sabha elections, we take a look at the constituencies where candidates won by the biggest margins.
1) Navsari, Gujarat: BJP candidate C R Patil secured nearly 10 lakh votes (972739 votes), beating Congress candidate Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai by a mind-boggling margin of 6.89 lakh votes.
2) Karnal, Haryana: Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP eased to a victory in Karnal, securing 911594 votes and defeating the Congress' Kuldip Sharma by 6.56 lakh votes.
3) Faridabad, Haryana: BJP candidate Krishan Pal secured 913222 votes against Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana's 274983, thereby winning by a margin of 6.38 lakh votes.
4) Bhilwara, Rajasthan: The BJP managed a strong showing in Bhilwara as well, with party candidate Subhash Chandra Baheria beating Congress' Ram Pal Sharma by 6.12 lakh votes.
5) Vadodara, Gujarat: BJP candidate Ranjanben Bhatt secured 883719 votes against Congress candidate Prashant Patel (Tiko)'s 294542, and cruised to victory with a margin of 5.89 lakh votes.
6) West Delhi, NCT: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of the BJP with 865648 votes defeated Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra by a margin of 5.78 lakh votes.
7) Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: The BJP also managed to secure a thumping victory in Chittorgarh, where Chandra Prakash Joshi defeated Congress candidate Gopal Singh Shekhawat by a margin of 5.76 lakh votes.
8) Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stamped his mark on the seat, winning over Congress candidate Dr C J Chavda by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes.
9) North West Delhi, NCT: BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans defeated AAP candidate Gugan Singh by an impressive 5.53 lakh votes in this seat.
10) Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh: Uday Pratap Singh of the BJP cruised to victory in this MP seat, defeating Congress candidate Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh by a margin of 5.53 lakh votes.
(Published 27 March 2024, 13:35 IST)