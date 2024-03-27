Lok Sabha elections | Constituencies with the biggest win margins in 2019

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, and will see the Narendra Modi-led BJP take on the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. for a third consecutive term in power.

The BJP, under Modi, first secured power in 2014, and consolidated their electoral gains in 2019, winning 37.36 per cent of the vote share, the highest secured by any party since the 1989 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, BJP candidates also managed to win by massive margins in certain constituencies, humbling their political opponents in the process.

In light of the approaching Lok Sabha elections, we take a look at the constituencies where candidates won by the biggest margins.

1) Navsari, Gujarat: BJP candidate C R Patil secured nearly 10 lakh votes (972739 votes), beating Congress candidate Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai by a mind-boggling margin of 6.89 lakh votes.

2) Karnal, Haryana: Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP eased to a victory in Karnal, securing 911594 votes and defeating the Congress' Kuldip Sharma by 6.56 lakh votes.

3) Faridabad, Haryana: BJP candidate Krishan Pal secured 913222 votes against Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana's 274983, thereby winning by a margin of 6.38 lakh votes.