Lok Sabha elections: Constituencies with the narrowest win margins in 2019

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are almost upon us, with the Narendra Modi-led BJP looking to secure a third term in power.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had managed to secure 37.36 per cent of the vote, the highest secured by any political party since the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP also won 303 seats alone, while the BJP-led NDA bagging 353 seats in all.

However, some of these wins were by extremely narrow margins.

Here, we look at the five constituencies that had the lowest win margins in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

1. Machhlishahr, Uttar Pradesh: Bholanath (B P Saroj) from the BJP defeated BSP candidate Tribhuvan Ram, with a margin of a mere 181 votes.

2. Lakshadweep: NCP candidate Mohammed Faizal P P won the island constituency, defeating Congress candidate Hamdullah Sayeed by 823 votes.