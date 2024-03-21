Lok Sabha elections: How to use cVIGIL app to report Model Code of Conduct violations

With the announcement of the poll schedule of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday, India has officially entered the election season. The voting for Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19, and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will remain in force till the election results are announced on June 4.
While candidates are expected not to engage in MCC violation, the poll body has an app to help citizens report any such cases they see.
Launched in 2018, the cVIGIL (Vigilant Citizen) app can be downloaded from both App Store and the Play Store.
The app can be used by citizens to report violations by uploading pictures, videos, or audio recordings.
Here's how you can use the app to report any MCC violation:
Step 1: Download the app and register your complaint by logging in or by using an anonymous profile.
Step 2: Grant access to your phone's camera and storage in order for the app to register the complaint. Alternatively, you can carry out the same action via the cVIGIL website.
Step 3: The app will then display a list of likely MCC violations after you are logged in: Money Distribution, Gifts/Coupons Distribution, Liquor Distribution, Posters/Banners Without Permission, Display of Firearms, Intimidation, Vehicles or Convoys Without Permission, Paid News, Property Defacement, Transportation of Voters on Polling Day, Campaigning Within 200 meters of the Polling Booth, Campaigning During the Ban Period, Religious or Communal Speeches/Messages, Use of Speakers Beyond the Permitted Time, Putting Posters Without a Declaration, and Transportation of Public for Rallies.
Step 4: After determining the category of the violation you want to report, either take pictures or record a two-minute video and upload it on the app.
Step 5: Once that is done, fill in all the relevant details as asked, and submit the complaint.
(Published 21 March 2024, 07:46 IST)