Lok Sabha elections: How to use cVIGIL app to report Model Code of Conduct violations

Step 1: Download the app and register your complaint by logging in or by using an anonymous profile.

Step 2: Grant access to your phone's camera and storage in order for the app to register the complaint. Alternatively, you can carry out the same action via the cVIGIL website.

Step 3: The app will then display a list of likely MCC violations after you are logged in: Money Distribution, Gifts/Coupons Distribution, Liquor Distribution, Posters/Banners Without Permission, Display of Firearms, Intimidation, Vehicles or Convoys Without Permission, Paid News, Property Defacement, Transportation of Voters on Polling Day, Campaigning Within 200 meters of the Polling Booth, Campaigning During the Ban Period, Religious or Communal Speeches/Messages, Use of Speakers Beyond the Permitted Time, Putting Posters Without a Declaration, and Transportation of Public for Rallies.

Step 4: After determining the category of the violation you want to report, either take pictures or record a two-minute video and upload it on the app.

Step 5: Once that is done, fill in all the relevant details as asked, and submit the complaint.

