Lok Sabha Election Updates: Preparations under way as Rahul set to file nomination from Raebareli with Kharge in attendance

Good morning dear readers! After much speculation, the Congress has finally announced its candidates from the Raebareli and Amethi constituencies. While Rahul Gandhi will fight from Raebareli, K L Sharma has been chosen as the Amethi candidate after Priyanka Gandhi backed out. On the other hand, PM Modi will be in West Bengal, where controversy has erupted after a woman alleged that governor C V Ananda Bose molested her. The issue becomes sensational considering PM Modi stayed last night at the Bengal Raj Bhavan. A lookout notice has also been issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women and video-recording the same. Track latest updates across India's political spectrum amid Lok sabha polls, only with DH!

03:0503 May 2024

Preparation under way as Rahul Gandhi set to file nomination from Raebareli today

02:1703 May 2024

This is TMC's politics, they can stoop very low': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on molestation charges against C V Ananda Bose

02:1703 May 2024

Rahul Gandhi set to contest LS polls from Raebareli, his loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma to contest from Amethi; Priyanka keeps away from elections.

Published 03 May 2024, 03:17 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

