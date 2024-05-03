Lok Sabha Election Updates: Preparations under way as Rahul set to file nomination from Raebareli with Kharge in attendance

Good morning dear readers! After much speculation, the Congress has finally announced its candidates from the Raebareli and Amethi constituencies. While Rahul Gandhi will fight from Raebareli, K L Sharma has been chosen as the Amethi candidate after Priyanka Gandhi backed out. On the other hand, PM Modi will be in West Bengal, where controversy has erupted after a woman alleged that governor C V Ananda Bose molested her. The issue becomes sensational considering PM Modi stayed last night at the Bengal Raj Bhavan. A lookout notice has also been issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women and video-recording the same. Track latest updates across India's political spectrum amid Lok sabha polls, only with DH!