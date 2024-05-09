Lok Sabha Elections Updates: No one helping except Allah, says Owaisi on Modi's allegation of BRS, Congress help

The election season is upon India, and three phases of the Lok Sabha polls are done. Amid intensidfying poll pitches, Congress found itself in hot waters again over Sam Pitroda's 'People in the East look like Chinese' remark, which the BJP immediately deemed racist, even as Congress distanced itself from the comment and the Indian Overseas Congress chief eventually stepped down later in the day. Elsewhere in Haryana, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government keeps assuring all is well, even as three Independent MLAs withdrew support and joined Congress. Track all the latest news in politics only with DH!