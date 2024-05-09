Lok Sabha Elections Updates: No one helping except Allah, says Owaisi on Modi's allegation of BRS, Congress help
The election season is upon India, and three phases of the Lok Sabha polls are done. Amid intensidfying poll pitches, Congress found itself in hot waters again over Sam Pitroda's 'People in the East look like Chinese' remark, which the BJP immediately deemed racist, even as Congress distanced itself from the comment and the Indian Overseas Congress chief eventually stepped down later in the day. Elsewhere in Haryana, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government keeps assuring all is well, even as three Independent MLAs withdrew support and joined Congress. Track all the latest news in politics only with DH!
No one is helping apart from Allah since last 40 years: Owaisi
The AIMIM chief was reacting to PM Narendra Modi's comment on BRS and Congress helping him, and added "Give me a suitable time, I will offer you the best Irani chai...sit with BRS, Congress and all of you decide on whose side Owaisi is."
Congress will have to decide if they are going to take any step to corner the current BJP Govt or not: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala
Bengal Governor to allow any citizen to check Raj Bhavan CCTV footage on day of alleged molestation, barring cops, Mamata
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday invited any citizen of the state to check the CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan, but not the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police, which launched a probe into allegations of molestation against him.
