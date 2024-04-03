Crossovers & arrests form plot for poll potboiler

Withdrawal

A peculiar trend emerging is that of the reluctant candidate. People like BJP’s Gujarat MPs Ranjan Bhatt and Bhikhabhai Thakor have withdrawn from the race being chosen, citing lofty ideals. But many say it is opposition from the cadre that forced them to withdraw. Rohan Gupta cited his father’s health and infighting to leave Congress. Congress’ Bastar candidate Kawasi Lakhma said he went to seek a bride (ticket) for his son but was made the bridegroom.

Defections

Switching sides is not uncommon. But this time, some candidates from the Opposition are switching sides despite being assured of tickets. Ravneet Bittu, Congress’ Ludhiana candidate, chose to side with the BJP. AAP’s Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku followed Bittu. In three years, Rinku will be fighting an election from a third party after Congress and AAP. On the contrary, three BJP MPs have crossed over to Congress after they were denied tickets.

Notice

The usual one during any poll season – and sometimes it comes abundantly – is from the Election Commission. But this time around, the I-T notices are the talk of the town. Congress has got tax notices running up to Rs 3,567 crore. CPM and CPI too have received the ‘love letters’, as they call it. I.N.D.I.A. claims this is to financially cripple them. They add this is not the sign of a confident BJP but a rattled one.