ECI Presser Updates | CEC Rajiv Kumar arrives at Election Commission office ahead of LS poll dates announcement

"Congress is ready for the upcoming elections. Bharat Jodo Yatra has highlighted our (Congress') agenda for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024... Congress has brought 'Guarantee'. The people of the nation trust Congress' guarantee..." Congress leader Pawan Khera told ANI before the EC presser for Lok Sabha poll dates.
Former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as Election Commissioners, amid objections raised in the selection committee meeting by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over not sharing the shortlist on time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to win his elections well before the actual vote. Ten years ago, when he was an opposition politician, just securing his party’s backing for the top job was enough. This time around, though, Modi’s bid for a third five-year term might have peaked a bit too soon, with the Jan. 22 consecration of a Hindu temple, built at the site where a medieval Muslim mosque was razed by extremist mobs in 1992.