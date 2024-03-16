JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
ECI Presser Updates | CEC Rajiv Kumar arrives at Election Commission office ahead of LS poll dates announcement

The dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced by the Election Commission today at 3 pm. CEC Rajiv Kumar has arrived at the EC office in Delhi. Along with the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, the EC will also announce the dates of Assembly elections in five states. Follow the latest updates of the EC press meet only with DH!
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 07:52 IST

07:5216 Mar 2024
07:4916 Mar 2024

While we wait for the announcement of LS poll dates, check out live updates of political news from across India right here, only with DH!

07:0616 Mar 2024

Congress ready for upcoming elections: Pawar Khera

"Congress is ready for the upcoming elections. Bharat Jodo Yatra has highlighted our (Congress') agenda for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024... Congress has brought 'Guarantee'. The people of the nation trust Congress' guarantee..." Congress leader Pawan Khera told ANI before the EC presser for Lok Sabha poll dates.

17:2214 Mar 2024

Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Sandhu formally appointed as new Election Commissioners

Former bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as Election Commissioners, amid objections raised in the selection committee meeting by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over not sharing the shortlist on time.

Read more

17:3014 Mar 2024

Modi’s election campaign may have already peaked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to win his elections well before the actual vote. Ten years ago, when he was an opposition politician, just securing his party’s backing for the top job was enough. This time around, though, Modi’s bid for a third five-year term might have peaked a bit too soon, with the Jan. 22 consecration of a Hindu temple, built at the site where a medieval Muslim mosque was razed by extremist mobs in 1992.

Read more

(Published 16 March 2024, 07:06 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionElection Commission of IndiaRajiv KumarLok Sabha Elections 2024

