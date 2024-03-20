Lok Sabha elections: What happens on counting day?

The RO appoints counting supervisors through a three-stage randomisation process to count votes. The process of vote counting begins with the counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) and Postal Ballots (PB), under the direct supervison of the RO. After 30 minutes, even if all the PBs have not been counted, the EVMs can begin counting. While this happens, the candidate along with their counting agents and election agents are present.