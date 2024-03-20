Lok Sabha elections: What is EPIC number in voter ID?

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with polling slated to be conducted in seven phases on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25, and on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to return for a third term while the opposition tries to provide an alternative to the voters.

With the polls coming up, here is a look at what EPIC is and what the EPIC number on the voter ID denotes.