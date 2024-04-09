Lok Sabha polls 2024: 1625 candidates in fray for first phase

New Delhi: A total of 1625 candidates are in the fray in the 102 Lok Sabha constituencies, which will go to polls on April 19 -– the day the Election Commission (EC) will conduct the first of the seven phases of voting for the parliamentary elections.

The constituencies, which will go to polls in the first phase, are spread over 21 states and the union territories. The candidates, who remained in the fray for the 102 seats, included 1491 men and 134 women.