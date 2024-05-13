Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 23.57% polling in Srinagar till 1 pm; NC, PDP allege workers arrested, barred from polling booths

After casting his vote, senior Abdullah expressed his disappointment, stating that while the administration claimed there was no boycott or violence, "our workers have been arrested."

"I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, why our workers are jailed? Do they fear defeat?" he questioned.

PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who voted in his native village Naira in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, accused the administration of "slowing down the voting process."

Similar to the NC, he also alleged that several of their polling agents were denied entry into polling booths on various pretexts.

This is the first election in Kashmir since 1987 where separatists have not called for a poll boycott. Even in the once-perceived hotbed of separatist sentiment in the Valley, the old city areas of Srinagar, voters turned out without fear to cast their votes.

The constituency has 17,47,810 eligible voters, including 8,75,938 males, 8,71,808 females, and 64 third-gender voters.

The Election Commission has established 2,135 polling stations, including 1,004 urban and 1,131 rural stations, in the constituency.

There are 24 candidates contesting in this constituency. While the main contest is between Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC and Waheed Parra of the PDP, Ashraf Mir of J&K Apni Party, who has pockets of support in Srinagar, may influence the outcome depending on the voter turnout.