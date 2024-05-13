Home
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 23.57% polling in Srinagar till 1 pm; NC, PDP allege workers arrested, barred from polling booths

'I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, why our workers are jailed? Do they fear defeat?' NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioned.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:24 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:24 IST

Srinagar: By 1 pm, 23.57 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballots as polling commenced on Monday in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with queues forming at many polling stations.

Voting began at 07:00 am and will continue until 06:00 pm. The National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) alleged "official interference" during the polling.

Three generations of the Abdullah family - NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and his two grandsons, Zahir and Zamir, who were voting for the first time, cast their votes at the Burn Hall School polling station.

After casting his vote, senior Abdullah expressed his disappointment, stating that while the administration claimed there was no boycott or violence, "our workers have been arrested."

"I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, why our workers are jailed? Do they fear defeat?" he questioned.

PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who voted in his native village Naira in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, accused the administration of "slowing down the voting process."

Similar to the NC, he also alleged that several of their polling agents were denied entry into polling booths on various pretexts.

This is the first election in Kashmir since 1987 where separatists have not called for a poll boycott. Even in the once-perceived hotbed of separatist sentiment in the Valley, the old city areas of Srinagar, voters turned out without fear to cast their votes.

The constituency has 17,47,810 eligible voters, including 8,75,938 males, 8,71,808 females, and 64 third-gender voters.

The Election Commission has established 2,135 polling stations, including 1,004 urban and 1,131 rural stations, in the constituency.

There are 24 candidates contesting in this constituency. While the main contest is between Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC and Waheed Parra of the PDP, Ashraf Mir of J&K Apni Party, who has pockets of support in Srinagar, may influence the outcome depending on the voter turnout.

Published 13 May 2024, 09:24 IST
