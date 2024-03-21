Lok Sabha polls 2024: 35 leaders forge new paths post-Article 370 in J&K

Srinagar: Since the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 and the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented shifts with 35 former ministers, legislators and senior leaders crossing party lines to embrace new political affiliations.
The revocation of Article 370, which had granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, prompted a paradigm shift in the political discourse, compelling leaders to reassess their strategies and priorities.
With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls being the first major election in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, the political landscape continues to evolve with alliances being forged and rivalries redefined. The traditional fault lines that had defined J&K’s political spectrum for decades are still blurred and has given rise to a new era of political realignment.
The newly emerged parties, consisting of former ministers and legislators, who deserted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and Congress in recent years, are poised to challenge the old political setup in the Union Territory (UT).
Immediately after the revocation of Article 370 former minister Altaf Bukhari, previously aligned with PDP, established a new entity, J&K Apni Party. Several former ministers and legislators affiliated with the PDP switched sides and joined the Bukhari-led new party.
Subsequently, influential leader Ghulam Nabi Azad severed decades-old ties with the Congress to form the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The emergence of DPAP stirred significant commotion within the Congress, leading to the defection of several former ministers and MLAs to Azad's camp.
However, some leaders who initially joined Azad eventually returned to the Congress fold. The DPAP is currently exploring electoral prospects across various constituencies, including Jammu, Udhampur, and Anantnag-Rajouri. Additionally, the Apni Party is actively considering alliance possibilities in Kashmir.
The NC faced a setback in the Jammu division when its provincial president and trusted lieutenant Devendra Singh Rana, along with his supporters, joined the BJP in 2022.
Though the NC has aligned with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, it has unequivocally stated its reluctance to engage in any seat-sharing agreement with the PDP which has further added to political uncertainty in J&K ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Political observers say that while some leaders cited ideological differences or disillusionment with their former parties as reasons for their defections, others saw it as a pragmatic move to adapt to the changing dynamics of the region. Amidst these seismic shifts, people of J&K are keenly watching with a mix of anticipation and skepticism.
