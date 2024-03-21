Lok Sabha polls 2024: 35 leaders forge new paths post-Article 370 in J&K

Srinagar: Since the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 and the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented shifts with 35 former ministers, legislators and senior leaders crossing party lines to embrace new political affiliations.

The revocation of Article 370, which had granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, prompted a paradigm shift in the political discourse, compelling leaders to reassess their strategies and priorities.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls being the first major election in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, the political landscape continues to evolve with alliances being forged and rivalries redefined. The traditional fault lines that had defined J&K’s political spectrum for decades are still blurred and has given rise to a new era of political realignment.

The newly emerged parties, consisting of former ministers and legislators, who deserted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and Congress in recent years, are poised to challenge the old political setup in the Union Territory (UT).