Lok Sabha polls 2024: 47 candidates file nomination for second phase in UP

Voting in the second phase will be held in eight parliamentary constituencies -- Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura -- on April 26.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that till now 81 candidates have filed their nomination papers of which 47 filed on Wednesday.