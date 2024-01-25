Lok Sabha polls 2024: 96 crore eligible voters; five crore more than in 2019

“The vastness and diversity of our democracy is a matter of pride for us,” President Droupadi Murmu said on the occasion of the 14th National Voter Day, which the EC celebrated in New Delhi on Thursday. She lauded the EC for playing an important role in the glorious journey of democracy in India. She noted that EC had so far conducted 17 parliamentary elections and more than 400 assembly elections.

The EC on Thursday also launched a voter awareness campaign with the tagline, “Chunav ka Parv, Desh ka Garv” (Festival of Elections, Pride of the Nation), ahead of the parliamentary polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on the eve of National Voters Day urged the political parties to engage in discussions that "inspire rather than divide".

“It is not easy to make arrangements for the voters living in all parts of the country. Despite all kinds of challenges, the Election Commission team carries out this difficult task. This is a huge achievement of our democracy,” said the President.

With over 96 crore voters, 1.5 crore election officials and 12 lakh polling stations across the country in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the President said that Indian elections were a testament to the meticulous planning and execution by the EC. She said that India’s parliamentary polls were the largest logistics exercise in the world. “Use of technology in voting sets an example for the world, showcasing our nation's commitment to progress and efficiency in the electoral process,” she added.

The EC is preparing to announce the schedule of the polling to elect the 543 members of the Lok Sabha within a few weeks. The poll panel had announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections on March 5 in 2014 and on March 10 in 2019.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect immediately after the declaration of the schedule of the parliamentary polls by the EC.

The registered voters for the forthcoming parliamentary polls include 81 lakh persons with disabilities. There are nearly 1.8 crore octogenarian voters, including 2.5 lakh centenarians.

The President said that the successful use of modern technology on a large scale in the election process of the country was an example for all other democratic countries of the world. She expressed confidence that the effective use of technology by the EC would be further enhanced to the extent possible in all activities related to the election process.

“Political parties are the pivot of our vibrant democracy. The Commission bases its engagement with political parties on three pillars -- full disclosure, complete involvement and assured responsiveness,” Kumar said in a message on Wednesday. “Fostering an ethical and respectful political discourse plays a critical role in shaping the democratic process and in influencing our young voters. It is imperative that political parties engage in discussions that inspire rather than divide, that promote ideas instead of personal attacks,” the CEC said.