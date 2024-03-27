Lok Sabha polls 2024: A look at voter turnout over the years

India will see the Lok Sabha elections in the coming months, with polling taking place in seven phases through April and May and results slated to be declared on June 4.

A total 96.82 crore Indians are eligible to cast their vote this year.

In the 2019 elections, India saw a voter turnout of 67.4 per cent. Going back, the turnout has gone down. In 2014, it was 66.44 per cent, while in 2009 and 2004 it was 58.19 and 58.0 per cent respectively.

The year 1999 actually saw a higher turnout than 2004 with 59.99 per cent Indians exercising their franchise.