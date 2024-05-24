Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | AAP alleges BJP nominee Hiran's claims in affidavit not true, seeks candidature cancellation

“We have observed a discrepancy in the election affidavit declaration of Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya regarding his educational qualification/accomplishment. He has claimed to be a research fellow at IIT Kharagpur since May 2023. However, a recent RTI reply from IIT Kharagpur has revealed that he is neither a research associate, nor scientist, nor staff, nor in any other category, as per the institute rules and regulations," the AAP wrote in the letter on Thursday.