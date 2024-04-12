Lok Sabha polls 2024: Agnipath scheme, Ankita Bhandari case top of mind issues for Uttarakhand's Garhwal voters

Shikha Gusain, who hails from the Rudraprayag district of Garhwal, said, "Bhandari was like our daughter and justice is yet to be delivered. Every political party always talks about women's safety in every poll campaign, but if this happens to our daughters or sisters, how will women be safe..." Even the local leaders from the Congress and the BJP at Karnprayag in the Chamoli district agree that these two issues will be on the minds of voters when they go to cast their votes.