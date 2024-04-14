Lok Sabha polls 2024: All eyes on Nagpur, a former Congress bastion, due to 'development man' Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur, with 22,18,259 voters comprising 11,10,840 males, 11,07,197 females and 222 third gender persons, is Vidarbha's largest city and has connection to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, as well as Ambedkarism on the other end of the spectrum, since the legendary social reformer converted to Buddhism here.