Lok Sabha polls 2024: As family battles for Baramati seat, NCP (SP) shares Sharad Pawar's old video of 'equal opportunity' to girls

Baramati votes on May 7 in the third phase. Three time MP Supriya sule, Sharad pawar's only child is contesting the high-stakes election against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar. "I do face this question especially when I travel in remote areas. I am told it would have been good if there was a son to light the funeral pyre and continue the family name. If the son lights the pyre, the doors to heaven open. Should we worry about who will light the pyre after we are gone or those who behave good when we are alive," Pawar told Patel in the interview.