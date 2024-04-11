Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP demands renaming Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad to Ganapathivattom

"The place owes its new name to the erstwhile ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, who during his invasion of the Malabar region dumped his ammunition and parked his artillery battering in an old Jain temple here. The place was hence known as Sulthan Bathery which is a corrupted form of Sultan’s battery. Tipu Sultan also built a fort here, which is in ruins now and a police station stands on the mounds of the fort now," a Kerala Tourism website said.