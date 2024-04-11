Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP faces intense infighting in otherwise predictable Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Chairs are flung in live events, leaders are being booed while party leaders are out in open criticising decisions. On top of it, the ruling BJP is in a fix on how to deal with the Kshatriya community intensifying their protest demanding withdrawal of Union minister Parshottam Rupala's Lok Sabha ticket over his alleged defamatory comment against the community.

In what was considered to be a smooth ride for the ruling party to hit a hat-trick of winning all 26 LS seats in the state, the Gujarat BJP is reeling under internal dissent and the Kshatriya community's outrage.

These issues have not only dented the party's reputation but also raised questions on the party's famed discipline.