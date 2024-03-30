JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP fields BJD turncoat from Cuttack

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work will be instrumental for the victory of our candidates in the state,' said former BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, after getting a BJP ticket.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 17:11 IST

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Saturday nominated Bhartruhari Mahtab from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat from where he was elected on a BJD ticket five years ago but joined the saffron camp this month.

The saffron party also fielded Rabindra Narayan Behera from Jajpur, a reserved seat for scheduled caste, and Sukant Kumar Panigrahi for the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency.

“We are expecting a very good result in Odisa. A wave of change is seen in the state in favour of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work will be instrumental for the victory of our candidates in the state,” Mahtab said after getting a BJP ticket.

The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

